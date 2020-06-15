551 SW 135th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse

Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo located in the gated 55 plus community of Century Village. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Enclosed patio, perfect for relaxing. Community offers many amenities including tennis courts, pool, laundry, buses, clubhouse, and many more.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: First plus two security deposits. All applicants must have credit score of 625 or higher. Pet deposit of $250. Association approval process can take 2-4 weeks.



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FxShfP5qZQv&mls=1