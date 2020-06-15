All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Find more places like 551 SW 135th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
551 SW 135th Ave
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:43 AM

551 SW 135th Ave

551 Southwest 135th Avenue · (954) 529-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pembroke Pines
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

551 Southwest 135th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Century Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204B · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo located in the gated 55 plus community of Century Village. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Enclosed patio, perfect for relaxing. Community offers many amenities including tennis courts, pool, laundry, buses, clubhouse, and many more.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: First plus two security deposits. All applicants must have credit score of 625 or higher. Pet deposit of $250. Association approval process can take 2-4 weeks.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FxShfP5qZQv&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 SW 135th Ave have any available units?
551 SW 135th Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 SW 135th Ave have?
Some of 551 SW 135th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 SW 135th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
551 SW 135th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 SW 135th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 551 SW 135th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 551 SW 135th Ave offer parking?
No, 551 SW 135th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 551 SW 135th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 SW 135th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 SW 135th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 551 SW 135th Ave has a pool.
Does 551 SW 135th Ave have accessible units?
No, 551 SW 135th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 551 SW 135th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 SW 135th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 551 SW 135th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Similar Pages

Pembroke Pines 1 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 Bedrooms
Pembroke Pines Apartments with ParkingPembroke Pines Pet Friendly Places
Pembroke Pines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
Pembroke Pointe
Walnut Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity