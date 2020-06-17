19940 NW 10 SREET

Amenities

ROOM FOR RENT IN A HOME - Property Id: 93143



FABULOUS room for rent in West Pembroke Pines and 186th Ave. This is a ROOM, with shared bathroom, on the second floor, in a 4-bedrooms 2800 sqft, waterfront, 2-story home. Entrance through the main door. Access to all amenities. Beautiful tranquil backyard, pool, patio with outdoor dining area and barbecue. Rent includes: Parking, electricity, internet, laundry, and water. Looking for a responsible, female, tenant. Non smoking. Call or text for more details: One month and security to move in. Prefer long term female tenant. (room only for one person) Pets in home. FASTER RESPONSE- TEXT ME 954-683-8894

No Dogs Allowed



