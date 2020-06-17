All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

19940 NW 10 SREET

19940 Northwest 10th Street · (954) 683-8894
Location

19940 Northwest 10th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
ROOM FOR RENT IN A HOME - Property Id: 93143

FABULOUS room for rent in West Pembroke Pines and 186th Ave. This is a ROOM, with shared bathroom, on the second floor, in a 4-bedrooms 2800 sqft, waterfront, 2-story home. Entrance through the main door. Access to all amenities. Beautiful tranquil backyard, pool, patio with outdoor dining area and barbecue. Rent includes: Parking, electricity, internet, laundry, and water. Looking for a responsible, female, tenant. Non smoking. Call or text for more details: One month and security to move in. Prefer long term female tenant. (room only for one person) Pets in home. FASTER RESPONSE- TEXT ME 954-683-8894
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93143
Property Id 93143

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5808510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19940 NW 10 SREET have any available units?
19940 NW 10 SREET has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 19940 NW 10 SREET have?
Some of 19940 NW 10 SREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19940 NW 10 SREET currently offering any rent specials?
19940 NW 10 SREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19940 NW 10 SREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 19940 NW 10 SREET is pet friendly.
Does 19940 NW 10 SREET offer parking?
Yes, 19940 NW 10 SREET does offer parking.
Does 19940 NW 10 SREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19940 NW 10 SREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19940 NW 10 SREET have a pool?
Yes, 19940 NW 10 SREET has a pool.
Does 19940 NW 10 SREET have accessible units?
No, 19940 NW 10 SREET does not have accessible units.
Does 19940 NW 10 SREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19940 NW 10 SREET has units with dishwashers.
