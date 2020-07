Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated alarm system

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

single family home, in an oversized lot and plenty room for children to play.home on a cool shaded property, huge patio, tile on living areas and wood floors in bedrooms, Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, enclosed Florida room. House very well kept and move in Ready. Concrete barrel roof, sprinkle system and more. Alarm system installed on all windows and doors.