Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR CONDO WITH NEW FULL SIZE WASHER-DRYER , NEWER APPLIANCES, NEW AC, TILE THROUGHOUT , REMODELLED BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN, WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER, NEW FANS IN BEDROOMS. QUIET COMMUNITY, EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, GREAT LOCATION, PARKING IN FRONT OF THE UNIT # 7 AND PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING. SMALL DOG OK.