Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
10017 NW 4th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

10017 NW 4th St

10017 Northwest 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10017 Northwest 4th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Welcome to your modern SMART home! This gorgeous rental has been completely renovated from ceilings to floors. Take your next shower in spa baths and experience all the upgrades you could ever possibly dream of. No detail has been spared. Your choice of keeping it furnished with these modern furnishings or get it empty and bring your own. You will love all of these incredible Smart upgrades including: SMART washer/ dryer, SMART refrigerator, SMART fans, SMART A/C, Glowing bathroom lighted mirrors, Ring doorbell entry, Keypad front door lock & even a SMART coffee table with a fridge it in! Enjoy all of the luxuries of textured walls, modern wood flooring, granite countertops and rainfall exotic showers. This is the ultimate dream rental! Everything is new, upgraded and just WOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10017 NW 4th St have any available units?
10017 NW 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 10017 NW 4th St have?
Some of 10017 NW 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10017 NW 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
10017 NW 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10017 NW 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 10017 NW 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 10017 NW 4th St offer parking?
No, 10017 NW 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 10017 NW 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10017 NW 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10017 NW 4th St have a pool?
Yes, 10017 NW 4th St has a pool.
Does 10017 NW 4th St have accessible units?
No, 10017 NW 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10017 NW 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10017 NW 4th St has units with dishwashers.
