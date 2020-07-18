10017 NW 4th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Welcome to your modern SMART home! This gorgeous rental has been completely renovated from ceilings to floors. Take your next shower in spa baths and experience all the upgrades you could ever possibly dream of. No detail has been spared. Your choice of keeping it furnished with these modern furnishings or get it empty and bring your own. You will love all of these incredible Smart upgrades including: SMART washer/ dryer, SMART refrigerator, SMART fans, SMART A/C, Glowing bathroom lighted mirrors, Ring doorbell entry, Keypad front door lock & even a SMART coffee table with a fridge it in! Enjoy all of the luxuries of textured walls, modern wood flooring, granite countertops and rainfall exotic showers. This is the ultimate dream rental! Everything is new, upgraded and just WOW!