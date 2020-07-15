4135 LA PASIDA LANE

Amenities

Clean and completely furnished with everything you need to enjoy a long stay in Florida. Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath one level ground floor villa with parking at the door. Close to the Trinity Hospital, Seven Springs Golf, shopping, restaurants and all conveniences.Plenty of storage, parking for 2 and pool access. Rate includes all utilities (electric, water, sewer, trash, cable, lawn and WiFi). Super clean inside, newly remodeled with marble countertops and brand new appliances. Two queen beds with all linens, towels, cookware etc. Screened patio with bistro to enjoy your coffee outside in the morning with the birds. Community pool, trails and parks in the neighborhood. Just bring your toothbrush and enjoy.Dogs are allowed with an additional cleaning fee and deposit, depending on type and size. Max 2 dogs, max 70lbs total dogs.$1825 per month with utilities (only $60 per night) Includes short term taxes3 month minimum stay$900 security deposit (refundable)$150 Cleaning / Set up fee