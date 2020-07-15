All apartments in Pasco County
4135 LA PASIDA LANE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:21 AM

4135 LA PASIDA LANE

4135 La Pasida Lane · (786) 268-9772
Location

4135 La Pasida Lane, Pasco County, FL 34655

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Clean and completely furnished with everything you need to enjoy a long stay in Florida. Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath one level ground floor villa with parking at the door. Close to the Trinity Hospital, Seven Springs Golf, shopping, restaurants and all conveniences.Plenty of storage, parking for 2 and pool access. Rate includes all utilities (electric, water, sewer, trash, cable, lawn and WiFi). Super clean inside, newly remodeled with marble countertops and brand new appliances. Two queen beds with all linens, towels, cookware etc. Screened patio with bistro to enjoy your coffee outside in the morning with the birds. Community pool, trails and parks in the neighborhood. Just bring your toothbrush and enjoy.Dogs are allowed with an additional cleaning fee and deposit, depending on type and size. Max 2 dogs, max 70lbs total dogs.$1825 per month with utilities (only $60 per night) Includes short term taxes3 month minimum stay$900 security deposit (refundable)$150 Cleaning / Set up fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

