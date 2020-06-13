/
/
crystal river
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM
50 Apartments for rent in Crystal River, FL📍
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1412 SE Paradise Ave. SE #5
1412 Southeast Paradise Avenue, Crystal River, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
Vacation Rental - This adorable one bedroom, one bath condo is located just seconds away from Three Sisters Springs. This condo is fully furnished, equipped with one Queen and one twin size bed.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
956 NE 8th Avenue
956 Northeast 8th Avenue, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
This is a 2/1 apartment located in Crystal River & it is ready for immediate occupancy. Inside features excellent new renovations done in March of 2020. The entire home has all new paint & laminate flooring throughout each room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
940 NE 5th Avenue
940 Northeast 5th Avenue, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1116 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in the heart of Crystal River. Be close to all the happenings of Downtown Crystal River. This cottage style home features a large kitchen with tons of cabinets! Large living room to relax or entertain.
Results within 1 mile of Crystal River
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3904 N Calusa Point
3904 North Calusa Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Waterfront get-a-way home in Crystal River includes two bedrooms & two bathrooms. Home comes fully furnished, includes cable/wifi, kayaks & bicycles! This is in an excellent location with deep water & direct access to the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
9090 W Fort Island Trail
9090 West Fort Island Trail, Citrus County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, one bath duplex available in an excellent location in Crystal River! Walking distance to Kings Bay & just a short drive to the Ft Island Beach. Also, close to town for the nearest restaurants, grocery store & medical facilities.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway
7885 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,465
100 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Available units range between 1,000 SF -4,000 sf contiguous space.
Results within 5 miles of Crystal River
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
5333 West Homosassa Trail
5333 W Homosassa Trl, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
This centrally located 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is open, airy, bright and cheerful. The master bedroom is private with a large bathroom, walk in closet and a storage closet.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
9386 W Bob Court
9386 West Bob Court, Homosassa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2023 sqft
Welcome to this extravagant 3/2 waterfront home located in the heart of old Homosassa. This beauty sits up high on stilts overlooking a canal. The home has two separate levels.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6208 W Monticello Street
6208 West Monticello Street, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
WANTED Neat & Clean long term tenant for this super clean freshly redone large 3Bd 2Ba home on Fenced 1/2 acre (approx 125 wide X 180 deep yard) Painted top to bottom with new flooring, New Stainless Oven/Range, Dishwasher,
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway
6608 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,500
1209 sqft
Bella Vista Plaza is a premium property with great leasing opportunity among notable existing tenants such as upscale Rocco’s Pizza and Cafe Restaurant, Qualified Management, and Enpowerment Church on a highly visible corridor of Hwy 44 in Crystal
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
11499 West Bayshore Drive - 108
11499 West Bayshore Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
LONG TERM RENTAL | Quiet Community includes a heated community pool and tennis courts. Group events, Boat dock, Launch and Beach within a few miles. Lots of local places to put your Kayak in and explore the rivers, see the manatees.
Results within 10 miles of Crystal River
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1353 sqft
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890 If interested please SEND TEXT OR CALL 352-270-5011 Having issues with emails The Townhouse comes furnished If needed no extra charge BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8412 N. Triana Dr.
8412 North Triana Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1768 sqft
8412 N. Triana Dr. Available 07/15/20 Citrus Springs 4 Bedroom - DO NOT walk property. There is a tenant in place until end of June. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Citrus Springs.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 S Desoto St
10 South Desoto Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1450 sqft
Lovely Updated Beverly HIlls 2/1 Home - Very nice Beverly Hills 2/1 home with carport, nicely updated with small shed and fenced in yard.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
67 Sycamore Circle
67 Sycamore Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1840 sqft
3/2/2 - AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2/2 single family home located in Sugarmill Woods, corner lot, new floors, nice large backyard. Owner just landscaped the front.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10332 N Burgandy Pt.
10332 North Burgundy Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1552 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE OVER AN ACRE LAKE ROUSSEAU AREA - 1552 Square feet, 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the Desirable Lake Rousseau Country Estates Area-Zoned for Citrus County Schools...
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
145 Linder Dr
145 Linder Drive, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2303 sqft
New Construction for rent in Sugarmill Woods. - Brand New 4 Bedroom plus Den located in Beautiful Sugarmill Woods, Homosassa , Fl. This is a deed restricted Golf course community. Living area is 2303 sq ft.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
78 Cypress Blvd
78 Cypress Boulevard East, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2195 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2/3 Pool Home in Sugarmill Woods!!! - This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Crystal River rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,350.
Some of the colleges located in the Crystal River area include College of Central Florida, Lake-Sumter State College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and Erwin Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Crystal River from include Tampa, Gainesville, Ocala, Wesley Chapel, and Spring Hill.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLGainesville, FLOcala, FLWesley Chapel, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTarpon Springs, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLLady Lake, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLPebble Creek, FL