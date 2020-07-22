/
/
citrus county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
107 Apartments for rent in Citrus County, FL📍
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9385 N. Peachtree Way
9385 North Peachtree Way, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1025 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Peachtree Duplex - Property Id: 300935 (Showing appointments available now) First, Last & Security required to move-in ($3,000) Only two years old 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Vinyl plank flooring Tiled bathrooms Washer/Dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10817 W State Park St
10817 West State Park Street, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious home close to boat ramp - Property Id: 302088 Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood conveniently located next to downtown, state park, boat launch, area restaurants, hospital, and power plant.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1919 W Freeman Pl
1919 West Freeman Place, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
888 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN DESIRABLE CITRUS SPRINGS, FL - Well maintained 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home boasts a Living Room, Dining Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Area, and one-car Carport.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
27 N Washington St.
27 North Washington Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
955 sqft
Available 6/1/2020 - Cute 2/1 located in Beverly Hills, centrally located to Ocala, Inverness and Crystal River. First, last & security required. Pets are okay with a pet fee. Long term lease required. Must pass a credit/background check.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5685 E Live Oak Ln
5685 East Live Oak Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 in Inverness!!! - This amazing house is spacious and ready to go! Just repainted, crown molding, new A/C unit, tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Huge room in the back has glass windows and a separate a/c.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6003 East Turner Camp Road
6003 East Turner Camp Road, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
2/1 large living dining room. Tile floors and open floor plan. Dog park on property and pool on premise. 300 dollar animal deposit per animal. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
67 Sycamore Circle
67 Sycamore Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1840 sqft
3/2/2 - AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2/2 single family home located in Sugarmill Woods, corner lot, new floors, nice large backyard. Owner just landscaped the front.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3738 S. Apopka Ave.
3738 South Apopka Avenue, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1129 sqft
3738 S. Apopka Ave.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3307 E George Street
3307 East George Street, Inverness Highlands North, FL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Quaint 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Fenced Back Yard. New Carpet. Inside Laundry. Nice Corner Lot. Move In Ready.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9660 E Gospel Island Road
9660 East Gospel Island Road, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
GOSPEL ISLAND SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage - Waterfront Canal with small boat access to Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes - Newer Home with Many Upgrades, Wood Cabinets with Solid Surface Tops and Breakfast Bar in Eat In Kitchen,
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6818 W Macopin Lane
6818 West Macopin Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1488 sqft
This is an excellent 3/2 home located in Crystal River in the Mayfair Garden subdivision (off of Venable) & sits on a little over half an acre.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9294 S Berkshire Avenue
9294 South Berkshire Avenue, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1620 sqft
HEATHERWOOD - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Double Wide Mobile Home. Huge Great Room, Island Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Baths, New Fans & Light Fixtures Throughout, Wood Floors.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
12050 S Hyacinth Point
12050 South Hyacinth Point, Floral City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1617 sqft
**OAK FOREST 3/2/2 HOME WITH INGROUND POOL--ONE ACRE LOT. CENTRAL WATER. Open Floor plan, bay window in living room very inviting. Eat-in kitchen with connecting Fla. Room/formal dining. Pool/lanai area overlooking wooded backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3518 N VONNEGUT POINT
3518 North Vonnegut Point, Beverly Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1828 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 4 bedrooms, 2baths, 2 car garage with a huge backyard and spectacular View. located in High Ridge Village, Beverly Hills Florida. Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Built in 2019.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
390 NW 14th Place
390 Northwest 14th Place, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Location Location Location! In desirable Crystal River Florida, in walking distance to shops, Crackers, Crab Plant, downtown. 2/2 with laundry room and one car garage and carport. Semi-furnished and semi- stocked kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2142 South Gleneagle Terrace - 1
2142 S Gleneagle Ter, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1778 sqft
LONG TERM RENTAL-AVAILABLE NOW! This duplex comes complete with a cheerful kitchen/dining area, two bathrooms, three bedrooms, laundry, 2 car garage being conveniently close to shops and school.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
52 Sj Kellner Boulevard
52 Sj Kellner Blvd, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1216 sqft
Neat and clean 2 bedroom, 1,5 bath home , one car garage with screened pool located in a great area of Beverly Hills. Monthly rent is $1400.00 includes monthly pool service and Lawn care. Tenant to hook up all utilities into their name.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5451 S Oakridge Drive
5451 South Oakridge Drive, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$750
800 sqft
Multiple spaces available.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
20 North Country Club Drive
20 North Country Club Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2387 sqft
Unfurnished-Long term rental available. LOCATION Privacy and Comfort! This spacious 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home is located in Paradise Country Club with a picturesque view of the Plantation Golf Course.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
334 Pearson Street
334 West Pearson Street, Citrus Hills, FL
Studio
$900
NO PETS NO SMOKING RENTAL THIS IS AN IN-LAW APARTMENT attached to a home. Super cute maintenance free 1 bedroom, 1 bath fully furnished apartment with indoor laundry. Apartment has a separate, private entry. Full kitchen, with all appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Citrus County area include College of Central Florida, Lake-Sumter State College, Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Polk State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tampa, Orlando, Clearwater, Gainesville, and Brandon have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLClearwater, FLGainesville, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLLargo, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLCitrus Hills, FLInverness, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa, FLBeverly Hills, FLCitrus Springs, FL