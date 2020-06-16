7929 NW 82nd Ter

Amenities

Home also listed for sale! 2.5 acres of tropical paradise in the heart of Parkland. The custom built main house offers a private gate, 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 full baths, a game room, and a large family room with 5800 sqft. You'll love the 15ft volume ceilings and open floor plan that can accommodate any lifestyle. Huge gourmet kitchen offering 42" wood cabinets with soft close doors, and granite countertops. Freshly painted interior, 2017 roof & AC units, Impact windows, solar heated salt water pool, and a huge driveway for all your cars. This property also offers an enormous detached flex space with about 3000 sqft that can be utilized as a garage, stables, gym, or work area. This is a MUST SEE for all that are looking for a huge living area with private tropical landscape