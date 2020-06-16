All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 7929 NW 82nd Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, FL
/
7929 NW 82nd Ter
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

7929 NW 82nd Ter

7929 Northwest 82nd Terrace · (561) 699-3235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7929 Northwest 82nd Terrace, Parkland, FL 33067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3263 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Home also listed for sale! 2.5 acres of tropical paradise in the heart of Parkland. The custom built main house offers a private gate, 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 full baths, a game room, and a large family room with 5800 sqft. You'll love the 15ft volume ceilings and open floor plan that can accommodate any lifestyle. Huge gourmet kitchen offering 42" wood cabinets with soft close doors, and granite countertops. Freshly painted interior, 2017 roof & AC units, Impact windows, solar heated salt water pool, and a huge driveway for all your cars. This property also offers an enormous detached flex space with about 3000 sqft that can be utilized as a garage, stables, gym, or work area. This is a MUST SEE for all that are looking for a huge living area with private tropical landscape

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7929 NW 82nd Ter have any available units?
7929 NW 82nd Ter has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7929 NW 82nd Ter have?
Some of 7929 NW 82nd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7929 NW 82nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7929 NW 82nd Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 NW 82nd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7929 NW 82nd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 7929 NW 82nd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7929 NW 82nd Ter does offer parking.
Does 7929 NW 82nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7929 NW 82nd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 NW 82nd Ter have a pool?
Yes, 7929 NW 82nd Ter has a pool.
Does 7929 NW 82nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 7929 NW 82nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 NW 82nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7929 NW 82nd Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 7929 NW 82nd Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7929 NW 82nd Ter has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7929 NW 82nd Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd
Parkland, FL 33067

Similar Pages

Parkland Apartments with GymParkland Apartments with Parking
Parkland Apartments with PoolParkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Parkland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FL
Sweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Heron Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity