Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

GORGEOUS 5/4 EVERYTHING BRAND NEW, ENJOY THIS TRANQUIL PARADISE, PERFECT FOR YOU FAMILY, SOME OF THE BEST SCHOOLS IN BROWARD COUNTY, TOP OF THE LINE GE APPLIANCES, MARBLE FLOORS, WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE,SCREENED-IN SWIMMING POOL AND JACUZZI , ONE BEDROOM AND ONE FULL BATHROOM AND 3 FULL BATHROOMS, PLUS LARGE LOFT UPSTAIRS SUPERIOR GROCERY STORES AND EASY ACESS TO MIAMI, ORLANDO , AND FORT LAUDERDALE, SERENE LAKE VIEW , … AND MUCH MORE..