9403 SW 170th St

Palmetto Bay - Excellent Schools - East of US 1 - Renovated w/New Kitchen, Bathrooms, tile floor in living areas, laminate in 2 bedrooms, tile in the 3rd. Washer & Dryer in A/C Laundry area, fruit trees galore, big fenced yard and Ready to Move-In. Owner requires 1st Mo Rent + 2 Mos Security, credit, national background & eviction searches, income, employment, references verification of all Adult prospective tenant(s) at $41 NON-Refundable fee to each Adult and an interview prior to move-in, NO Exceptions. Please NO Pets & per City ORD NO commercial vehicles, tractors, trailers, or boats allowed. This location, at this price and this home won't last. Hurry! Call Today for your private showing.