Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

9403 SW 170th St

9403 SW 170th St · (305) 546-5132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9403 SW 170th St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
Palmetto Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9403 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Palmetto Bay - Excellent Schools - East of US 1 - Renovated w/New Kitchen, Bathrooms, tile floor in living areas, laminate in 2 bedrooms, tile in the 3rd. Washer & Dryer in A/C Laundry area, fruit trees galore, big fenced yard and Ready to Move-In. Owner requires 1st Mo Rent + 2 Mos Security, credit, national background & eviction searches, income, employment, references verification of all Adult prospective tenant(s) at $41 NON-Refundable fee to each Adult and an interview prior to move-in, NO Exceptions. Please NO Pets & per City ORD NO commercial vehicles, tractors, trailers, or boats allowed. This location, at this price and this home won't last. Hurry! Call Today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9403 SW 170th St have any available units?
9403 SW 170th St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9403 SW 170th St have?
Some of 9403 SW 170th St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9403 SW 170th St currently offering any rent specials?
9403 SW 170th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9403 SW 170th St pet-friendly?
No, 9403 SW 170th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto Bay.
Does 9403 SW 170th St offer parking?
No, 9403 SW 170th St does not offer parking.
Does 9403 SW 170th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9403 SW 170th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9403 SW 170th St have a pool?
No, 9403 SW 170th St does not have a pool.
Does 9403 SW 170th St have accessible units?
No, 9403 SW 170th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9403 SW 170th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9403 SW 170th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9403 SW 170th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9403 SW 170th St has units with air conditioning.
