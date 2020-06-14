105 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Bay, FL with garage

Apartment List
Palmetto Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
$
Palmetto Bay
40 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.

Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8151 SW 143rd St
8151 Southwest 143rd Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
GREAT RENTAL - 4/3 EXECUTIVE POOL HOME, IN NORTH PALMETTO BAY, TROPICAL BACKYARD WITH POOL, CHICKEE HUT AND BARBECUE AREA - PARADISE AT ITS BEST.

Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
7515 SW 167 St
7515 Southwest 167th Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Everything you wanted for a long or short term lease --Impact Windows-New Roof-Update kitchen-Open floor plan-Near Deering Estate. This 3/2 with screened in patio and beautiful oaks is the perfect rental.. Easy to show-Call for appointment!

Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15200 SW 72nd Ct
15200 Southwest 72nd Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
Large four bedroom pool home in Palmetto Bay. This home is an amazing location. You can walk to Deering Estate. Close to Coral Reef Elementary and Westminster Christian School. Adults 18 years or older must each pay $50.

Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
14721 SW 87th Pl
14721 Southwest 87th Place, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ready to move in, beautiful and cozy!! This home is perfect for a family, great layout, modern design, upgraded bathrooms, kitchen, appliances, new A/C unit and anti-impact windows and doors!!!Huge back yard fenced troughout and secure.

Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.

Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
16020 SW 91st Ct
16020 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This charming Palmetto Bay home, located inside gated community of "Casa de Campo", offers everything that you need and more, for the lowest rental price in the area.

Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
14741 SW 83rd Ct
14741 Southwest 83rd Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
ENJOY THIS LARGE AND ELEGANT RESIDENTIAL HOME IN DESIRABLE MANGOWOOD, BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT INSIDE AND MARBLE FLOORS ON THE OUTSIDE POOL DECK, CROWN MOLDINGS & DECORATIVE BASEBOARDS, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12619 SW 78th Ave
12619 Southwest 78th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES.

Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7300 SW 121st St
7300 Southwest 121st Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PINECREST, VERY HARD TO COME BY A TRUE JEWEL, 4/3 PICTURE PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN CENTRAL PINECREST! GORGEOUSLY UPDATED WITH IMPACT GLASS DOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CROWN

Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
13406 SW 58th Ct
13406 Southwest 58th Court, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous and mostly updated Pinecrest Elementary family rental on quiet child-friendly street in sought after Gables by the Sea/Pinecrest by the Sea.

King's Bay
1 Unit Available
14610 Tarpon Dr
14610 Tarpon Drive, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Impeccable 4 bed/3bath completely remodeled house in the sought-after Kings Bay community near Palmetto Bay. A boater's paradise with deeded access to Deering Bay marina (no bridges to Biscayne Bay).

Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
1460 Tagus Ave
1460 Tagus Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,400
Gables by the sea at its best! Watch incredible sunrises and sunsets from your personal dock in this beautiful remodeled 4/3.5 plus large den/tv/office/5th bedroom home. Close to best public and private schools in coral gables and pinecrest.

Deering Bay
1 Unit Available
13647 Deering Bay Dr
13647 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
Renovated 3/3.5 waterfront condo in rarely available Venice Tower in Deering Bay. Bright & spacious open living area with wrap around balcony. The best SE views of lagoon, golf course, & Grand Marina.

Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
12855 RED ROAD
12855 SW 57th Ave, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
CUSTOM MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN GATED COMMUNITY OF GABLES BY THE SEA. 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM WITH BATH ON POOL LEVEL.

Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6760 SW Chapman Field
6760 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$19,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style. Two story custom Pinecrest home. Floor to ceiling impact windows and doors. Tennis court and covered terrace, overlooking pool, garden and pool house. Den, Gym Room and Sauna. Main House: 7 bedroom 7 bathroom and 1/2.

Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
13001 Deva St
13001 Deva Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Your key to “Paradise” with 100' Direct Ocean Access on wide, protected waterway on Deva St in coveted Gables by the Sea guard-gated community along Biscayne Bay.

Kendall
1 Unit Available
13020 SW 92nd Ave
13020 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, beautiful updated and maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor in Briarwinds Condo by The Falls. Walking distance to Publix, The Falls Shopping Center, YMCA, CVS, Golf Course and restaurants.

Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
12755 SW 57th Ave
12755 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
8 Bedrooms
$16,000
this impressive 8 bedroom, 7.5 bathroom property. Top of the line kitchen, granite counter tops, premium cabinetry. All bedrooms include closets, walk in closets. Open-air oasis with pool, under shaded outdoor pergola

Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
1410 Tagus Ave
1410 Tagus Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
Magnificent 6BR 6.5BA residence on a Cul De Sac in the exclusive gated community of Gables By The Sea. Grand foyer has a grand chandelier & stately stairs case. State of the art kitchen + Breakfast Rm. Wet Bar with wine cooler & ice maker.

Deering Bay
1 Unit Available
13663 Deering Bay Dr
13663 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
A natural Paradise beyond its 24 hours manned gatehouse. This Estate Home is situated on the ninth hole of the most beautiful golf course in South Florida: "Deering Bay Yacht and Country Club.

Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12100 SW 68th Ave
12100 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
Be the first to enjoy this wonderful, newly renovated, light filled 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home on a near-acre lot. Modern high-end interior finishes. Gorgeous home & property on a beautiful quiet street in the prestigious Village of Pinecrest.
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Palmetto Bay, FL

Palmetto Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

