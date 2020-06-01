All apartments in Palm Harbor
2151 CHIANTI PLACE
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

2151 CHIANTI PLACE

2151 Chianti Place · No Longer Available
Location

2151 Chianti Place, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Wow! What a GREAT place to live! Your chance to Live a maintenance FREE lifestyle in this Amazing resort-like condo is NOW. Location isn't the only wonderful feature that This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with oversized screened patio provides, GATED community, Door-to-door trash pick up, WATER, basic cable, and pest control are included in the rent. Community has SUPERB amenities from the Private Clubhouse with Social area, Conference room/Business center, billiards room and High-Definition Theater for your enjoyment, Fitness room, 2 Large Heated inground pools, with Sundeck, heated whirlpool Spa w/waterfall, Basketball court, Tennis courts, Playground, Picnic areas w/Barbecue grills, PLUS car wash and vacuum area for your use. Easy access to downtown Tarpon Springs (heading North) or downtown Palm Harbor and Dunedin (heading South)! All offer lots of quaint stores and restaurants! Minutes from Honeymoon Island & other Gulf beaches! - Resort Setting - Luxurious resort-style living - Gated community of Tuscany @ Innisbrook... Luxury, beauty, what are you waiting for? We have the key to the home of your DREAMS & only a phone call away..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 CHIANTI PLACE have any available units?
2151 CHIANTI PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2151 CHIANTI PLACE have?
Some of 2151 CHIANTI PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 CHIANTI PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2151 CHIANTI PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 CHIANTI PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2151 CHIANTI PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2151 CHIANTI PLACE offer parking?
No, 2151 CHIANTI PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2151 CHIANTI PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2151 CHIANTI PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 CHIANTI PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2151 CHIANTI PLACE has a pool.
Does 2151 CHIANTI PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2151 CHIANTI PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 CHIANTI PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2151 CHIANTI PLACE has units with dishwashers.
