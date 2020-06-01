2151 CHIANTI PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

Wow! What a GREAT place to live! Your chance to Live a maintenance FREE lifestyle in this Amazing resort-like condo is NOW. Location isn't the only wonderful feature that This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with oversized screened patio provides, GATED community, Door-to-door trash pick up, WATER, basic cable, and pest control are included in the rent. Community has SUPERB amenities from the Private Clubhouse with Social area, Conference room/Business center, billiards room and High-Definition Theater for your enjoyment, Fitness room, 2 Large Heated inground pools, with Sundeck, heated whirlpool Spa w/waterfall, Basketball court, Tennis courts, Playground, Picnic areas w/Barbecue grills, PLUS car wash and vacuum area for your use. Easy access to downtown Tarpon Springs (heading North) or downtown Palm Harbor and Dunedin (heading South)! All offer lots of quaint stores and restaurants! Minutes from Honeymoon Island & other Gulf beaches! - Resort Setting - Luxurious resort-style living - Gated community of Tuscany @ Innisbrook... Luxury, beauty, what are you waiting for? We have the key to the home of your DREAMS & only a phone call away..