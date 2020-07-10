/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:37 PM
252 Apartments for rent in Madeira Beach, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
151 148th Ave E Unit 1
151 148th Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
Madeira Beach 1/1 Duplex Home Awaits YOU! Adorably furnished home with a full-size couch, sitting chairs with end tables and coffee table as well as a small entertainment center complete with a small flatscreen T.V.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
179 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
430 sqft
1st Floor, Very Clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath Furnished Condo with Boat Slip #42 at desired Madeira Beach Yacht Club. This annual rental unit comes fully furnished, and you couldn't ask for a more convenient location.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
423 150TH AVENUE
423 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
14038 MIRAMAR AVENUE
14038 Miramar Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
510 sqft
Price is all inclusive monthly rent. Currently avail from Sept 2020 thru Dec 2020.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
210 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
840 sqft
Beautifully decorated - all new interior. Direct Intracoastal View - Great Location! Beautifully furnished, spacious unit with view of the Intracoastal waterway.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE
509 Bayshore Drive South, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Stay warm in this short term rental beach house on Madeira Beach. This tropical waterfront home is fully furnished, just bring your clothes and toothbrush.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
211 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1040 sqft
Weekly rental rates available. Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths ground floor townhouse (upstairs/downstairs) unit right on the pool in a gated community! Both bedrooms and full bath are upstairs.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
15316 GULF BOULEVARD
15316 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madeira Towers is it! Beautiful 40 unit condo directly on the beach offering fabulous water views of the Gulf of Mexico and the sunsets! Excellent condition. Spacious. Quiet. Nice furniture. Good beds. Kitchen has everything.
Results within 1 mile of Madeira Beach
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
16308 GULF BLVD #304
16308 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1065 sqft
16308 GULF BLVD #304 Available 10/01/20 2/2 Beach Vacation rental - Gulf of Mexico Ocean and Beach- The Breakers - Looking for guests for October 2020 through January 2021 and for the month of April 2021.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4 163RD AVENUE
4 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
560 sqft
This gorgeous one bedroom apartment is directly across the street from the beach. It features tons of storage with three walk in closets. There full kitchen with dishwasher, range and refrigerator.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
11276 KAPOK GRAND CIRCLE
11276 Kapok Grand Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1332 sqft
Kapok Grand, a gated community with a range of amenities, closeness to the Beaches, pet friendly, and much more offers an in-style living all year round. Enjoy this beautifully updated townhome and take advantage of this paradise.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
15643 GULF BOULEVARD
15643 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1152 sqft
This adorable beach house is available beginning January 15th 2021. It is fully furnished and is located in a residential Redington Beach neighborhood directly across the street from the Gulf of Mexico.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Isle Of Capri
255 116TH AVENUE
255 116th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
This updated 2-bedroom & 1.5 bath unit has it all, updated AC, hurricane windows, updated bathrooms, flooring, kitchen and inside laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Isle Of Palms
11400 2ND STREET E
11400 2nd Street East, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1304 sqft
Rate slashed for the summer months! This gem is a steal at $1800 a month. The seasonal (Nov 2020-April 2021) rate remains at $2800 a month. Rental price includes electric, water, sewer, garbage, basic cable and wi-fi.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Isle Of Capri
275 CAPRI CIRCLE N
275 Capri Circle North, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1445 sqft
Isle of Capri Annual Furnished Townhouse. This light and bright spacious 3 story townhouse has an open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, off the kitchen is the dining room. The living room has a charming wood burning fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
104 163RD AVENUE
104 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1108 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home just a few blocks from the beach! This home has an open floor plan and nice Terrazzo flooring throughout. The kitchen is remodeled and includes white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Madeira Beach
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
5 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
14041 82 AVENUE N
14041 82nd Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1843 sqft
Don't miss this beauty! Custom updates, new paint, carpet, granite counter tops and new appliances, Rare 4 bed, 2 bath with over-sized 2 car garage and Large back yard.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9815 Harrell Ave Apt 502
9815 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Call George at 727 258 1880 to check out this top floor large furnished 2 bed 2 bath Intercoastal views across from the beach. Oversized balcony accessible from the master suite and living room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7882 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7882 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1575 sqft
Winter Rental in Harbourside. Condo is a 2bd/2ba unit in very desirable Harbourside community. 6 Months + 1 day minimum rental. Electric up to $75 per month is included.
