36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub key fob access tennis court

Completely Renovated this condo located inside the gated Innisbrook Golf Resort Community is surrounded by lush mature landscaping and views of beautiful wooded areas. Various membership packages are available for purchase through the Innisbrook Condo Association to allow tenants use of the pools, tennis courts, fitness center and Golf Course. Several restaurants and the Salon and Spa are available to the public. From the keyless entry to the serene views from the covered patio, this condo provides a relaxing place to wind down at night away from all the hustle and bustle of your busy lives. Enjoy the all new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new bathrooms, new open kitchen including all new black stainless appliances and more. Rental rates vary from 2800-4000 monthly depending on terms, conditions and length of Lease. Special pricing will be in effect for the week of the Valspar Golf Tournament. 13% Tourist Taxes will apply to all short term and seasonal leases. Condo can sleep 5 people. Nov. 1st thru Apr. 30th rent is $3000 per month; May 1st thru Oct. 31st. Rent is $2,800 per month.