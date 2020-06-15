All apartments in Palm Harbor
36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N

36750 US Highway 19 N · (727) 421-4220
Location

36750 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-214 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
key fob access
tennis court
Completely Renovated this condo located inside the gated Innisbrook Golf Resort Community is surrounded by lush mature landscaping and views of beautiful wooded areas. Various membership packages are available for purchase through the Innisbrook Condo Association to allow tenants use of the pools, tennis courts, fitness center and Golf Course. Several restaurants and the Salon and Spa are available to the public. From the keyless entry to the serene views from the covered patio, this condo provides a relaxing place to wind down at night away from all the hustle and bustle of your busy lives. Enjoy the all new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new bathrooms, new open kitchen including all new black stainless appliances and more. Rental rates vary from 2800-4000 monthly depending on terms, conditions and length of Lease. Special pricing will be in effect for the week of the Valspar Golf Tournament. 13% Tourist Taxes will apply to all short term and seasonal leases. Condo can sleep 5 people. Nov. 1st thru Apr. 30th rent is $3000 per month; May 1st thru Oct. 31st. Rent is $2,800 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N have any available units?
36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N have?
Some of 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N currently offering any rent specials?
36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N pet-friendly?
No, 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N offer parking?
No, 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N does not offer parking.
Does 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N have a pool?
Yes, 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N has a pool.
Does 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N have accessible units?
No, 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N does not have accessible units.
Does 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N has units with dishwashers.
