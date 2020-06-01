All apartments in Palm Harbor
345 Laughing Gull Lane
345 Laughing Gull Lane

345 Laughing Gull Lane · No Longer Available
Location

345 Laughing Gull Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Patty Ann Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Kitchen with solid surface counters and updated appliances...pass through to pool area for all those great parties you can now host! Updated baths with all newer fixtures, vanities and solid surface counters. Laminate Flooring through most of the home. Glass enclosed porch overlooking pool and large private back yard is great area for the pet(s) to hang out! Located in Pinellas counties premier school district with walking distance to Palm Harbor Middle and a short drive to Ozona Elementary and Palm Harbor U High School. Minutes to local boat ramps, Pinellas Trail, Honeymoon Island State Park and more!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Laughing Gull Lane have any available units?
345 Laughing Gull Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Laughing Gull Lane have?
Some of 345 Laughing Gull Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Laughing Gull Lane currently offering any rent specials?
345 Laughing Gull Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Laughing Gull Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Laughing Gull Lane is pet friendly.
Does 345 Laughing Gull Lane offer parking?
No, 345 Laughing Gull Lane does not offer parking.
Does 345 Laughing Gull Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Laughing Gull Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Laughing Gull Lane have a pool?
Yes, 345 Laughing Gull Lane has a pool.
Does 345 Laughing Gull Lane have accessible units?
No, 345 Laughing Gull Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Laughing Gull Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Laughing Gull Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
