3443 FOX HUNT DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Ideal location for this FURNISHED townhome in gated Ashley Downs. Spacious foyer entrance takes you to livingroom and dining area with laminate flooring and sliders to screen enclosed lanai. Spacious open kitchen with pass thru to dining area. Beautiful stairway to bedrooms and laundry with washer and dryer- volume ceilings with planter shelving thru out. Master bath with king bed and tiled walk in shower and double sink vanity. Twin beds in both guest bedrooms. Basic cable, lawn and trash is included in the rent. Community pool nearby. This is a non smoking residence and is rented fully furnished on a long term lease.