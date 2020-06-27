3358 Peterborough Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Quaint 2BR/2BA Peaceful Palm Harbor Home - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage house with new paint, new carpet in bedrooms and tile in wet areas. New roof in 2008. Home is close to Lake St. George Elementary, other schools are Palm Harbor Middle and Countryside High School.



TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE LINK INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1301530?accessKey=5bf2



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For showings and any additional questions, please contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE4461292)