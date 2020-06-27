All apartments in Palm Harbor
3358 Peterborough Place
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

3358 Peterborough Place

3358 Peterborough Place · No Longer Available
Location

3358 Peterborough Place, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quaint 2BR/2BA Peaceful Palm Harbor Home - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage house with new paint, new carpet in bedrooms and tile in wet areas. New roof in 2008. Home is close to Lake St. George Elementary, other schools are Palm Harbor Middle and Countryside High School.

TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE LINK INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1301530?accessKey=5bf2

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For showings and any additional questions, please contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE4461292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3358 Peterborough Place have any available units?
3358 Peterborough Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3358 Peterborough Place have?
Some of 3358 Peterborough Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3358 Peterborough Place currently offering any rent specials?
3358 Peterborough Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 Peterborough Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3358 Peterborough Place is pet friendly.
Does 3358 Peterborough Place offer parking?
Yes, 3358 Peterborough Place offers parking.
Does 3358 Peterborough Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3358 Peterborough Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 Peterborough Place have a pool?
No, 3358 Peterborough Place does not have a pool.
Does 3358 Peterborough Place have accessible units?
No, 3358 Peterborough Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 Peterborough Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3358 Peterborough Place does not have units with dishwashers.
