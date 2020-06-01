Rent Calculator
Palm Harbor, FL
2282 GROVECREST AVENUE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:22 PM
2282 GROVECREST AVENUE
2282 Grovecrest Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2282 Grovecrest Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage on a corner lot located in the much desired community of Beacon Groves and zoned for some of the best schools in Pinellas county.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE have any available units?
2282 GROVECREST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Palm Harbor, FL
.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Palm Harbor Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE have?
Some of 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2282 GROVECREST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor
.
Does 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2282 GROVECREST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
