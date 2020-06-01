All apartments in Palm Harbor
2282 GROVECREST AVENUE
2282 GROVECREST AVENUE

2282 Grovecrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2282 Grovecrest Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage on a corner lot located in the much desired community of Beacon Groves and zoned for some of the best schools in Pinellas county.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

