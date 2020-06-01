1359 Treetop Drive

Amenities

CUSTOM STYLED EXECUTIVE POOL PROPERTY Extraordinary home built for entertaining'this stunner boasted four bedrooms and three bathrooms covering a very large 3100 plus square feet of living space. This kitchen is outright amazing with its oversized cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and fantastic storage. It is perfect for the entire family to prepare meals, hang around the massive breakfast nook, or just relax. An open styled family room area is also a highlight of this home with French doors leading to a back-patio area with a beautiful patio and a sparkling pool. The spectacular suite is located on the first floor. Upstairs, you'll find a grand bonus room. You won't be disappointed with this home as is centrally located in beautiful Palm Harbor and very close to some of the top-rated schools. Contact us now for more information.



