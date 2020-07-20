All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE

1060 Persimmon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1060 Persimmon Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COULD BE AVAILABLE FOR LESS OR MORE THAN 12 MONTHS. LOCATION, LOCATION A Family sized 4 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bathroom, POOL HOME. a SHORT WALK to HISTORIC DOWNTOWN Palm Harbor with its vibrant nightlife, Charming Ozona with its great restaurants, the Pinellas walking / cycle trail, local shops and restaurants. Also just a 5 minute drive, or a cycle ride away takes you to Palm Harbor University High school, the huge YMCA complex and the FAMOUS BEACHES at HONEYMOON ISLAND. The accommodation has a very flexible lay out plan. ALL bedrooms have walk in closets. Separate living room, Dining room or Office, Large eat in kitchen/Dining with Oak cabinets and granite counter tops, Upgraded Bathrooms, Main living room with built in TV, inside Laundry room, large screen room, Secluded pool area in a wonderful lush Tropical setting, BBQ deck, Fully fenced rear yard with separate area for play/pets. Over sized 2 car garage. If you want a comfortable family home in a quiet and safe area, with the best schools and local facilities come rent this one. ( 1st, last,security, pet fees. References and background checks ). Please contact your local Realtor for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE have any available units?
1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE have?
Some of 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconiesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg