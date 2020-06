Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Contact Agent for Availability & Rates! Rate Shown is Monthly Rate. Beautifully redone pool home on corner lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Fully furnished with 1 King, 2 Queens and Queen Sofa Bed. Many upgrades to this home including brand new carpeting, interior paint, new furnishings, french doors to large covered lanai, pool with heater all screened in, screened in front foyer, & circle drive way for plenty of parking.