10 Oakmont Court

Amenities
Fully furnished unit available for short term rental only. Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo located at The Fairways. Community amenities include a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts. Close to shopping, less than a mile from Palm Harbor Golf Course and Linear Park. 10 minutes from beach. Short term tenant minimum 1 month stay. ***Short term rate is $1,600/month. During the peak months of October thru March, rental rate will be $1,800/month.***UNIT IS AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020***