10 Oakmont Court

Amenities

parking pool ceiling fan tennis court sauna furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished Property Amenities parking pool sauna tennis court

Fully furnished unit available for short term rental only. Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo located at The Fairways. Community amenities include a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts. Close to shopping, less than a mile from Palm Harbor Golf Course and Linear Park. 10 minutes from beach. Short term tenant minimum 1 month stay. ***Short term rate is $1,600/month. During the peak months of October thru March, rental rate will be $1,800/month.***UNIT IS AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020***