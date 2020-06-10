All apartments in Palm Coast
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:13 PM

10 Oakmont Court

10 Oakmont Court · (386) 447-3004
Location

10 Oakmont Court, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
sauna
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
Fully furnished unit available for short term rental only. Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo located at The Fairways. Community amenities include a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts. Close to shopping, less than a mile from Palm Harbor Golf Course and Linear Park. 10 minutes from beach. Short term tenant minimum 1 month stay. ***Short term rate is $1,600/month. During the peak months of October thru March, rental rate will be $1,800/month.***UNIT IS AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Oakmont Court have any available units?
10 Oakmont Court has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Oakmont Court have?
Some of 10 Oakmont Court's amenities include parking, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Oakmont Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 Oakmont Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Oakmont Court pet-friendly?
No, 10 Oakmont Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 10 Oakmont Court offer parking?
Yes, 10 Oakmont Court does offer parking.
Does 10 Oakmont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Oakmont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Oakmont Court have a pool?
Yes, 10 Oakmont Court has a pool.
Does 10 Oakmont Court have accessible units?
No, 10 Oakmont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Oakmont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Oakmont Court does not have units with dishwashers.
