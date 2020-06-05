All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
5520 Tamberlane Circle

5520 Tamberlane Circle · (561) 632-6457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5520 Tamberlane Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Amenities

Tamberlane nice 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor corner end condo with upgraded kitchen and white colored appliances, granite counter tops, completely tiled with 16' ceramic tile through out condo living area. Nice size bedrooms and upgraded bathrooms with new vanities, mirrors, toilets. Covered, screened/glass enclosed patio. 55 and older community. No pets. Community has clubhouse with meeting room, kitchen for events, card room, shuffleboard courts, heated pool. Location is also great with Florida Turnpike and I-95 are minutes away and all kinds of restaurants, Publix grocery shopping center that has specialty shops, banks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5520 Tamberlane Circle have any available units?
5520 Tamberlane Circle has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5520 Tamberlane Circle have?
Some of 5520 Tamberlane Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5520 Tamberlane Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5520 Tamberlane Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5520 Tamberlane Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5520 Tamberlane Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 5520 Tamberlane Circle offer parking?
No, 5520 Tamberlane Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5520 Tamberlane Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5520 Tamberlane Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5520 Tamberlane Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5520 Tamberlane Circle has a pool.
Does 5520 Tamberlane Circle have accessible units?
No, 5520 Tamberlane Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5520 Tamberlane Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5520 Tamberlane Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5520 Tamberlane Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5520 Tamberlane Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
