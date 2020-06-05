5520 Tamberlane Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool shuffle board

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board

Tamberlane nice 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor corner end condo with upgraded kitchen and white colored appliances, granite counter tops, completely tiled with 16' ceramic tile through out condo living area. Nice size bedrooms and upgraded bathrooms with new vanities, mirrors, toilets. Covered, screened/glass enclosed patio. 55 and older community. No pets. Community has clubhouse with meeting room, kitchen for events, card room, shuffleboard courts, heated pool. Location is also great with Florida Turnpike and I-95 are minutes away and all kinds of restaurants, Publix grocery shopping center that has specialty shops, banks.