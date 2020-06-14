All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:02 PM

2915 Tuscany Court

2915 Tuscany Court · (561) 768-1881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2915 Tuscany Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
trash valet
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
media room
trash valet
915 Tuscany Court Apt #303, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 02/28/2020. Pets: Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. GARAGE OPTION IS AVAILABLE. Gorgeous water view from every window. Hurricane impact glass. Rent includes water, sewer, valet trash pick up from your door step 5 days/ week. Storage room included. San Matera is a gated community that offers gym, newly heated pool, hot tub, racquetball room and more. Unbelievable location, walking distance to Gardens Mall and Downtown Palm Beach Gardens with restaurants, movie theater, Whole Foods, and an amazing array of high class shopping. In close proximity to Palm Beach State College, Nova South Eastern University and FAU Campus in Jupiter. Easy access to I-95 and Turnpike. ***Tatyana Dan/ Premier Brokers International/ 561-768-1881*** [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3526160 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Tuscany Court have any available units?
2915 Tuscany Court has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2915 Tuscany Court have?
Some of 2915 Tuscany Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Tuscany Court currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Tuscany Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Tuscany Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2915 Tuscany Court is pet friendly.
Does 2915 Tuscany Court offer parking?
Yes, 2915 Tuscany Court does offer parking.
Does 2915 Tuscany Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Tuscany Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Tuscany Court have a pool?
Yes, 2915 Tuscany Court has a pool.
Does 2915 Tuscany Court have accessible units?
No, 2915 Tuscany Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Tuscany Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 Tuscany Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2915 Tuscany Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2915 Tuscany Court does not have units with air conditioning.
