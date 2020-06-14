2915 Tuscany Court

Amenities

915 Tuscany Court Apt #303, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 02/28/2020. Pets: Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. GARAGE OPTION IS AVAILABLE. Gorgeous water view from every window. Hurricane impact glass. Rent includes water, sewer, valet trash pick up from your door step 5 days/ week. Storage room included. San Matera is a gated community that offers gym, newly heated pool, hot tub, racquetball room and more. Unbelievable location, walking distance to Gardens Mall and Downtown Palm Beach Gardens with restaurants, movie theater, Whole Foods, and an amazing array of high class shopping. In close proximity to Palm Beach State College, Nova South Eastern University and FAU Campus in Jupiter. Easy access to I-95 and Turnpike. ***Tatyana Dan/ Premier Brokers International/ 561-768-1881*** [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3526160 ]