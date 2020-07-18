All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:31 AM

1811 Flower Drive

1811 Flower Drive · (561) 596-1120
Location

1811 Flower Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Evergrene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3013 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 Full Bath plus Den/Office, 2 car garage DREAM HOME in the sought after RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY of EVERGRENE. Enormous kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and granite counter space, Large Family room, Formal Living Room and Formal Dining room - all tile first floor. Extended screened Patio wraps the back of the home with a lovely view of the Preserve. 2 small loft areas upstairs are perfect for computer work spaces for homework or crafts. This gated community offers an amazing clubhouse, tiki bar, infinity pool, splash park, library, community party room, tennis, sand volley ball, pickle ball, exercise room, dock and sand beach overlooking the central lake. Don't miss this one. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, beaches and easy commute via I-95

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Flower Drive have any available units?
1811 Flower Drive has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1811 Flower Drive have?
Some of 1811 Flower Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Flower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Flower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Flower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Flower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 1811 Flower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Flower Drive offers parking.
Does 1811 Flower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 Flower Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Flower Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1811 Flower Drive has a pool.
Does 1811 Flower Drive have accessible units?
No, 1811 Flower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Flower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 Flower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Flower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1811 Flower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
