1811 Flower Drive

Spacious Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 Full Bath plus Den/Office, 2 car garage DREAM HOME in the sought after RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY of EVERGRENE. Enormous kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and granite counter space, Large Family room, Formal Living Room and Formal Dining room - all tile first floor. Extended screened Patio wraps the back of the home with a lovely view of the Preserve. 2 small loft areas upstairs are perfect for computer work spaces for homework or crafts. This gated community offers an amazing clubhouse, tiki bar, infinity pool, splash park, library, community party room, tennis, sand volley ball, pickle ball, exercise room, dock and sand beach overlooking the central lake. Don't miss this one. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, beaches and easy commute via I-95