Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

COMFORTABLE PRIVATE HOUSE IN GATED BENT TREE COMPLEX OFF PGA BOULEVARD, SURROUNDED BY BEAUTIFUL TREES, ENCLOSED PRIVATE TERRACE TO ENJOY THE GARDEN VIEW. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND SHORT DRIVE TO THE BEACH. THIS HOUSE FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS AND A LARGE PATIO. HOUSE IN ORIGINAL GOOD CONDITION WITH NEW APPLIANCES. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT.