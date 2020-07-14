9985 Harbour Lake Circle

Amenities
The active adult Florida lifestyle awaits in this centrally located, 2 bedroom, with den, 2 bath condo. Light & airy feel with a spacious open floorplan filled with natural light. Chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, classic white cabinets, snack bar & a breakfast nook. Main retreat boasts a slider to patio, a walk-in closet & an en-suite bath. Enjoy evenings on the enclosed patio overlooking your tranquil lake view. This updated condo features tile laid on the diagonal, (no carpeting), neutral decor, updated baths, an abundance of natural light. Palm Isles features first class amenities that include a clubhouse, gathering room, theater, fitness center, billiards, game rooms, indoor & outdoor pools,tennis.