Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

9985 Harbour Lake Circle

9985 Harbour Lake Circle · (561) 737-0366
Location

9985 Harbour Lake Circle, Palm Beach County, FL 33437

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
media room
tennis court
The active adult Florida lifestyle awaits in this centrally located, 2 bedroom, with den, 2 bath condo. Light & airy feel with a spacious open floorplan filled with natural light. Chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, classic white cabinets, snack bar & a breakfast nook. Main retreat boasts a slider to patio, a walk-in closet & an en-suite bath. Enjoy evenings on the enclosed patio overlooking your tranquil lake view. This updated condo features tile laid on the diagonal, (no carpeting), neutral decor, updated baths, an abundance of natural light. Palm Isles features first class amenities that include a clubhouse, gathering room, theater, fitness center, billiards, game rooms, indoor & outdoor pools,tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9985 Harbour Lake Circle have any available units?
9985 Harbour Lake Circle has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9985 Harbour Lake Circle have?
Some of 9985 Harbour Lake Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9985 Harbour Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9985 Harbour Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9985 Harbour Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9985 Harbour Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 9985 Harbour Lake Circle offer parking?
No, 9985 Harbour Lake Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9985 Harbour Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9985 Harbour Lake Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9985 Harbour Lake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9985 Harbour Lake Circle has a pool.
Does 9985 Harbour Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 9985 Harbour Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9985 Harbour Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9985 Harbour Lake Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9985 Harbour Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9985 Harbour Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
