9580 Sterling Shores St
9580 Sterling Shores St

9580 Sterling Shores Street · No Longer Available
Location

9580 Sterling Shores Street, Palm Beach County, FL 33446

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
Brand New Home in the desirable gated Dakota one of the newest GL Homes all ages community . This stunning Olivia model has at all , 2bd /2.5 bathrooms + den in a private lot with lots of upgrades!Hurricane impact windows & doors ! Dakota offers resort style living at it's finest with large swimming pool with cabanas ,spa, splash park, tennis & pickleball courts,playground, fitness center, indoor/outdoor basketball court, clubhouse and more. Conveniently located near the Turnpike,downtown Delray & Atlantic Ave! Rent includes lawn services,24 hr man gate and alarm system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9580 Sterling Shores St have any available units?
9580 Sterling Shores St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 9580 Sterling Shores St have?
Some of 9580 Sterling Shores St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9580 Sterling Shores St currently offering any rent specials?
9580 Sterling Shores St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9580 Sterling Shores St pet-friendly?
No, 9580 Sterling Shores St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 9580 Sterling Shores St offer parking?
No, 9580 Sterling Shores St does not offer parking.
Does 9580 Sterling Shores St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9580 Sterling Shores St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9580 Sterling Shores St have a pool?
Yes, 9580 Sterling Shores St has a pool.
Does 9580 Sterling Shores St have accessible units?
No, 9580 Sterling Shores St does not have accessible units.
Does 9580 Sterling Shores St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9580 Sterling Shores St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9580 Sterling Shores St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9580 Sterling Shores St does not have units with air conditioning.
