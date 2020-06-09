9580 Sterling Shores St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub new construction tennis court

Brand New Home in the desirable gated Dakota one of the newest GL Homes all ages community . This stunning Olivia model has at all , 2bd /2.5 bathrooms + den in a private lot with lots of upgrades!Hurricane impact windows & doors ! Dakota offers resort style living at it's finest with large swimming pool with cabanas ,spa, splash park, tennis & pickleball courts,playground, fitness center, indoor/outdoor basketball court, clubhouse and more. Conveniently located near the Turnpike,downtown Delray & Atlantic Ave! Rent includes lawn services,24 hr man gate and alarm system.