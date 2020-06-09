9580 Sterling Shores St

Amenities
Brand New Home in the desirable gated Dakota one of the newest GL Homes all ages community . This stunning Olivia model has at all , 2bd /2.5 bathrooms + den in a private lot with lots of upgrades!Hurricane impact windows & doors ! Dakota offers resort style living at it's finest with large swimming pool with cabanas ,spa, splash park, tennis & pickleball courts,playground, fitness center, indoor/outdoor basketball court, clubhouse and more. Conveniently located near the Turnpike,downtown Delray & Atlantic Ave! Rent includes lawn services,24 hr man gate and alarm system.