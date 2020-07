8943 Sonoma Lake Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

NO REAR NEIGHBORS, VERY PRIVATE BACKGROUND SETTING,SPACIOUS DETACHED HOME IN QUITE GATED COMMUNITY.SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED APPLIANCES. 2 A/C UPDATED, GREAT FLOOR PLAN,UPDATED CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT.3 FULL BATHS.3 WALKIN CLOSETS PLUS WALK IN PANTRY. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, COVERED SCREENED PATIO. WALK TO SOMMERSET AND LYONS PLAZA SHOPS, LIBRARY,.EZ ACCESS TO TURNPIKE,SAWGRASS, HOUSES OF WORSHIP. rent includes basic cable, lawn. gated sec.,community pool,tennis, basketball and playground. Best landlord, you my never want to leave, which would be ok, GREAT SCHOOLS, SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME BEFORE IT IS GONE.