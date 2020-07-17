All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:05 AM

8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W

8541 Boca Glades Boulevard West · (631) 258-6741
Location

8541 Boca Glades Boulevard West, Palm Beach County, FL 33434

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt F · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Immaculate 3/2 Renovated condo fully furnished (Turnkey), offered on rent for 3 months min. up to 6 months max. This elegantly appointed condo includes highspeed internet. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Vibrant all age community with a magnificent 1 mile walk around the lake. Conveniently located less than 1 mile to FL Tpk and 4 miles to I95. Get to the beach under 8 miles. Walk to the Golf Course next door or enjoy our swimming pools, tennis courts, gym., spa., hot tub, billiard, and ping pong.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W have any available units?
8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W have?
Some of 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W currently offering any rent specials?
8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W pet-friendly?
No, 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W offer parking?
No, 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W does not offer parking.
Does 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W have a pool?
Yes, 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W has a pool.
Does 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W have accessible units?
No, 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W does not have accessible units.
Does 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W has units with dishwashers.
Does 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W does not have units with air conditioning.
