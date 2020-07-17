8541 Boca Glades Boulevard W

Amenities

Immaculate 3/2 Renovated condo fully furnished (Turnkey), offered on rent for 3 months min. up to 6 months max. This elegantly appointed condo includes highspeed internet. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Vibrant all age community with a magnificent 1 mile walk around the lake. Conveniently located less than 1 mile to FL Tpk and 4 miles to I95. Get to the beach under 8 miles. Walk to the Golf Course next door or enjoy our swimming pools, tennis courts, gym., spa., hot tub, billiard, and ping pong.