Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

BEAUTIFUL 2/2 PLUS DEN/OFFICE FOR RENT.COMPLETELY FURNISHED. 1765 SQ. FT. UNDER AIR. SUPER CLEAN. LARGE CORNER LOT. EAT IN KITCHEN. INSIDE UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER. TASTEFULLY FURNISHED. 2 CAR GARAGE. COVERED PATIO.KING BED IN MASTER BEDROOM. DOUBLE TWINS IN 2ND BEDROOM. DOUBLE VANITY IN MASTER BATH PLUS MAKEUP COUNTER WITH SEAT. WALK IN SHOWER IN BOTH BATHROOMS PLUS TUB IN MASTER. PERFECT FOR FAMILY OR EMPTY NESTOR. GREAT SCHOOLS. BRENTWOOD IS GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMPLETE FACILITIES INCLUDING 2 HEATED POOLS & SPA, CLUBHOUSE, EXERCISE ROOM & TENNIS COURTS.