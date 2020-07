7904 Mansfield Hollow Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

ITS TIME TO BOOK YOUR TRIP TO THE SUNSHINE STATE AND ENJOY ALL SOUTH FLORIDA HAS TO OFFER. ONE-STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. LARGE BACK YARD WITH BEAUTIFUL TREES, VERY PRIVATE, WITH PARTIAL LAKE VIEW. DELRAY IS ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER VACATION DESTINATION IN SOUTH FLORIDA. DONT MISS IT OUT! THE HOME IS LOCATED JUST 15 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN DELRAY AND ATLANTIC AVE WITH FINE DINE, LIVE MUSIC, ART SHOWS, 20 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH, AND LESS THAN 10 MINUTES FROM THE UPSCALE DELRAY MARKETPLACE! CALL FOR MORE DETAILS. CANNOT BE RENTED ANNUALLY AS PER THE ASSOCIATION.