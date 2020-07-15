All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

7547 Springfield Lake Drive

7547 Springfield Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7547 Springfield Lake Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33467
Lake Charleston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! ** 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms pool home includes a living room for entertaining guests and an eat-in kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Whether you choose to enjoy a movie night in the living room or relax with a cup of coffee on the patio in the backyard, this home has everything your family has been looking for. The master retreat is complete with an attached master bath. The pool is perfect for hosting a party in the summer. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates aretentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from make ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7547 Springfield Lake Drive have any available units?
7547 Springfield Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 7547 Springfield Lake Drive have?
Some of 7547 Springfield Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7547 Springfield Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7547 Springfield Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7547 Springfield Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7547 Springfield Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7547 Springfield Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 7547 Springfield Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7547 Springfield Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7547 Springfield Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7547 Springfield Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7547 Springfield Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 7547 Springfield Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7547 Springfield Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7547 Springfield Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7547 Springfield Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7547 Springfield Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7547 Springfield Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
