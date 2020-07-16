All apartments in Palm Beach County
7370 Orangewood Lane
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:43 AM

7370 Orangewood Lane

7370 Orangewood Lane · (561) 886-8113
Location

7370 Orangewood Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33433
Boca Grove Plantation

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1566 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Full Golf Membership comes with this recently renovated and furnished/turnkey 2BR/2BA luxury condo in Boca Grove. Located on the first floor, this unit offers golf course views, a spacious terrace for relaxing and enjoying the country club lifestyle. The new kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and a banquette for enjoying your meals in comfort. All new lighting, flooring, and baths complete the package. You will even have use of your own golf cart during the term of the lease. Tenant will be responsible for $450 Application Fee, and all charges incurred in the dining facility and golf shop. Come and experience all that Boca Grove has to offer.. Unit is being offered only for Annual Rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7370 Orangewood Lane have any available units?
7370 Orangewood Lane has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7370 Orangewood Lane have?
Some of 7370 Orangewood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7370 Orangewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7370 Orangewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7370 Orangewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7370 Orangewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7370 Orangewood Lane offer parking?
No, 7370 Orangewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7370 Orangewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7370 Orangewood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7370 Orangewood Lane have a pool?
No, 7370 Orangewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7370 Orangewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7370 Orangewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7370 Orangewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7370 Orangewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7370 Orangewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7370 Orangewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
