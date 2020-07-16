7370 Orangewood Lane

Amenities

Full Golf Membership comes with this recently renovated and furnished/turnkey 2BR/2BA luxury condo in Boca Grove. Located on the first floor, this unit offers golf course views, a spacious terrace for relaxing and enjoying the country club lifestyle. The new kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and a banquette for enjoying your meals in comfort. All new lighting, flooring, and baths complete the package. You will even have use of your own golf cart during the term of the lease. Tenant will be responsible for $450 Application Fee, and all charges incurred in the dining facility and golf shop. Come and experience all that Boca Grove has to offer.. Unit is being offered only for Annual Rental.