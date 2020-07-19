All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
6967 BLACKSMITH WAY
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

6967 BLACKSMITH WAY

6967 Blacksmith Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6967 Blacksmith Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33467

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
hot tub
YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zNvQ_hc_dY

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom townhome, each bedroom has an attached bathroom and walk-in closets. The Smithbrooke community is gated throughout and has a gorgeous pool, hot tub, and clubhouse. The downstairs has tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. The property has an enclosed screened patio that opens to a lush green area perfect for walking dogs or taking mindful walks.

Interested in a tour? CALL 561-295-8986

This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Renters who qualify for the Obligo service do not have to pay a full cash deposit!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

1st Month Rent and Security Deposit, no last month needed

$75.00 one time doc preparation fee
$30.00/month pet fee per pet
$49.00/month Resident Benefits Package - Including but not limited to $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance Coverage, Online Tenant Portal for maintenance, payment options, 24/7 maintenance hotline and many more!

HOA Fees & Requirements:

HOA Fees:
$100.00 Criminal and Credit check fee for each 18 years old and over (married couple $100.00)
$100.00 HOA Application Fee

HOA PERMITS UP TO 2 PETS, NO MORE THAN 50 LBS EACH. No Pitbulls permitted.

10 days processing timeframe

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65.00 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies. Visit our website to learn more about our Resident Selection Criteria.

The following pets will not be accepted under any circumstances (SA/ESA exempt), GERMAN SHEPHERDS, DOBERMANS, PIT BULLS, CHOWS, OR ROTTWEILLERS

Home Sales and Property Management
8259 N Military Trl #1, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, United States

Amenities: basic cable included, Racquetball, Fitness Center, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Spa/Jacuzzi, Outdoor Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY have any available units?
6967 BLACKSMITH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY have?
Some of 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6967 BLACKSMITH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY is pet friendly.
Does 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY offer parking?
No, 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY has a pool.
Does 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY have accessible units?
No, 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6967 BLACKSMITH WAY has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Bay
200 NE 20th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33403
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College