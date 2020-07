6795 Huntington Lane

Amenities

SEASON RENTAL ALL FUNDS PAID PRIOR TO MOVE INPublic Remarks: Public Remarks: RESORT STYLE LIVING, IN THIS MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF HUNTINGTON LAKES. 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH 4TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE CONDO. THIS COMMUNITY BOASTS 50,000 SQUARE FOOT CLUBHOUSE,WHICH HAS A FABULOUS PROFESSIONAL GRADE PERFORMENCE THEATRE, INDOOR AND OUTDOOR OLYMPIC SIZED SWIMMING POOLS, 4 SATELLITE POOLS SCATTERED THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY PROVIDING EASY ACCESS FOR A QUICK DIP, NINE TENNIS COURTS, SAUNAS, STEAM ROOM, ARTS AND CRAFTS STUDIOS, CARD ROOMS, FITNESS FACILITIES, A LIBRARY and SOCIAL ACTIVITIES OF EVERY KIND. THE LIST OF ACTIVITIES AND AMENITIES GOES ON AND ON. HERE AT HUNTINGTON LAKES YOU CAN BE AS BUSY AS YOU LIKE OR JUST RELAX IN OUR BEAUTIFUL PARADISE WEATHER!!