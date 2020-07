6502 VIA REGINA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

NICELY RENOVATED 2 BEDS, 2 BATHS CORNER CONDO, COMPLETELY FURNISHED FROM SOUP TO NUTS!! 1200 SQ. FT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON THE 1st FLOOR! PLUM OF BOCA POINTE IS A GATED COMMUNITY FOR ALL AGES & IS PET FRIENDLY! UPDATED KITCHEN CABINETS, NEWER APPLIANCES, TILED FLOORS THROUGHOUT & LAMINATED FLOORS IN MASTER BEDROOM. WASHER/DRYER IS INSIDE THE KITCHEN. ENJOY A LARGE SCREENED-IN TERRACE OVERLOOKING A NICE PRIVATE GARDEN VIEW AND ADDITIONAL SITTING AREA IN FRONT OF THE CONDO . CENTRAL AIR, CEILING FANS & WINDOW SHADES, 3 T.V'S, QUEEN-SIZE BED IN MASTER BEDROOM, PULL OUT COUCH IN 2ND BEDROOM. CONDO IS TURNKEY READY! WALK TO BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY POOL/JACUZZI, NEARBY RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, SUPERMRKET, ETC. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT! SHORT RIDE TO LOCAL BEACHES. ANNUAL/SEASONAL- SEE BROKER'S REMARKS.