Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

6478 Brava Way

6478 Brava Way · (561) 962-1392
Location

6478 Brava Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2147 sqft

Amenities

**CURRENTLY RENTED UNTIL NOV 20, 2020**Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the Costa Brava community of Boca Pointe. Home is located right across from the community pool. Home features split bedrooms, fully furnished, 2 screened in patios. Located minutes away from beautiful Boca Raton beaches/parks, Mizner Park, 10 min to Boca Raton Town Center Mall and easy access to I95 and Turnpike. Many restaurants and shops in the area. This is the place to be for your vacation!! (NO ANNUAL RENTALS-MAX 6 MONTHS TO BE PAID IN ADVANCE) OFF-SEASONAL MONTHS $3200 AND SEASONAL MONTHS $4500. FURNISHED ONLY. NO PETS. (MIN RENTAL 4 MONTHS)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6478 Brava Way have any available units?
6478 Brava Way has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6478 Brava Way have?
Some of 6478 Brava Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6478 Brava Way currently offering any rent specials?
6478 Brava Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6478 Brava Way pet-friendly?
No, 6478 Brava Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6478 Brava Way offer parking?
Yes, 6478 Brava Way offers parking.
Does 6478 Brava Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6478 Brava Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6478 Brava Way have a pool?
Yes, 6478 Brava Way has a pool.
Does 6478 Brava Way have accessible units?
No, 6478 Brava Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6478 Brava Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6478 Brava Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6478 Brava Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6478 Brava Way does not have units with air conditioning.
