6478 Brava Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

**CURRENTLY RENTED UNTIL NOV 20, 2020**Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the Costa Brava community of Boca Pointe. Home is located right across from the community pool. Home features split bedrooms, fully furnished, 2 screened in patios. Located minutes away from beautiful Boca Raton beaches/parks, Mizner Park, 10 min to Boca Raton Town Center Mall and easy access to I95 and Turnpike. Many restaurants and shops in the area. This is the place to be for your vacation!! (NO ANNUAL RENTALS-MAX 6 MONTHS TO BE PAID IN ADVANCE) OFF-SEASONAL MONTHS $3200 AND SEASONAL MONTHS $4500. FURNISHED ONLY. NO PETS. (MIN RENTAL 4 MONTHS)