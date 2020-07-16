6426 Emerald Dunes Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 2/2 with balcony overlooking the pool and tennis court in the quiet and conveniently located community at Emerald Dunes. Less than 5 minutes to the turnpike, this gated community offers two fitness centers, two resort-style pools, business center, library, screening room, billiards room, tennis court & putting green. This upgraded condo features a brand new a/c system, new master bath vanity, professionally cleaned and sealed tile/grout in living area, brand new carpet in bedrooms, new wood-front kitchen cabinet doors and designer backsplash and more!! Easy & quick move in is possible!