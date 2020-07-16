All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:37 AM

6426 Emerald Dunes Drive

6426 Emerald Dunes Drive · (561) 626-7000
Location

6426 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Emerald Dunes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,585

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
pool table
putting green
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous 2/2 with balcony overlooking the pool and tennis court in the quiet and conveniently located community at Emerald Dunes. Less than 5 minutes to the turnpike, this gated community offers two fitness centers, two resort-style pools, business center, library, screening room, billiards room, tennis court & putting green. This upgraded condo features a brand new a/c system, new master bath vanity, professionally cleaned and sealed tile/grout in living area, brand new carpet in bedrooms, new wood-front kitchen cabinet doors and designer backsplash and more!! Easy & quick move in is possible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive have any available units?
6426 Emerald Dunes Drive has a unit available for $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive have?
Some of 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6426 Emerald Dunes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive offer parking?
No, 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive has a pool.
Does 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6426 Emerald Dunes Drive has units with air conditioning.
