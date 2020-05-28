All apartments in Palm Beach County
6395 Tiara Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

6395 Tiara Drive

6395 Tiara Drive · (954) 801-4114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6395 Tiara Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33437

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2227 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath home that's been stylishly renovated, completely furnished & beautifully decorated in Coral Lakes. The open design leads to a spacious living area with separate dining areas & recessed lighting and ceiling fans are installed throughout. Step into the kitchen fully equipped with new appliances, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets with breakfast bar. The stunning porcelain flooring is through the living area and wood laminent in the 3 bedrooms. The large Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets, & the beautifully designed bathrooms have glass shower enclosures granite counter tops and the master bathroom is equipped with soaking tub. There is a screen patio enclosure with outside furniture and large grill on the backyard. The home has new AC, accordion shutters,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6395 Tiara Drive have any available units?
6395 Tiara Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6395 Tiara Drive have?
Some of 6395 Tiara Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6395 Tiara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6395 Tiara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6395 Tiara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6395 Tiara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6395 Tiara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6395 Tiara Drive offers parking.
Does 6395 Tiara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6395 Tiara Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6395 Tiara Drive have a pool?
No, 6395 Tiara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6395 Tiara Drive have accessible units?
No, 6395 Tiara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6395 Tiara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6395 Tiara Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6395 Tiara Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6395 Tiara Drive has units with air conditioning.
