6395 Tiara Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath home that's been stylishly renovated, completely furnished & beautifully decorated in Coral Lakes. The open design leads to a spacious living area with separate dining areas & recessed lighting and ceiling fans are installed throughout. Step into the kitchen fully equipped with new appliances, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets with breakfast bar. The stunning porcelain flooring is through the living area and wood laminent in the 3 bedrooms. The large Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets, & the beautifully designed bathrooms have glass shower enclosures granite counter tops and the master bathroom is equipped with soaking tub. There is a screen patio enclosure with outside furniture and large grill on the backyard. The home has new AC, accordion shutters,