614 Monaco M
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

614 Monaco M

614 Monaco Way · No Longer Available
Location

614 Monaco Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Kings Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful and spacious furnished second floor corner unit. Conveniently located close to the elevator .Remodeled bathrooms with granite counters and tile, screened balcony, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, remodeled floors, lots of storage ,walking distance to the Monaco Club House and Bistro. Kings Point is a very active 55+ community with Golf, Tennis, indoor and outdoor Pools and Jacuzzi, professional theater with top name shows and free movies. Close to highways (turnpike and I-95), near shopping center, minutes away from the Historic District and Downtown Delray Beach featuring fine dining and art galleries. Only a short drive to beautiful beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Monaco M have any available units?
614 Monaco M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 614 Monaco M have?
Some of 614 Monaco M's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Monaco M currently offering any rent specials?
614 Monaco M is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Monaco M pet-friendly?
No, 614 Monaco M is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 614 Monaco M offer parking?
No, 614 Monaco M does not offer parking.
Does 614 Monaco M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 Monaco M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Monaco M have a pool?
Yes, 614 Monaco M has a pool.
Does 614 Monaco M have accessible units?
No, 614 Monaco M does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Monaco M have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Monaco M does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Monaco M have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Monaco M does not have units with air conditioning.
