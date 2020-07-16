614 Monaco M

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious furnished second floor corner unit. Conveniently located close to the elevator .Remodeled bathrooms with granite counters and tile, screened balcony, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, remodeled floors, lots of storage ,walking distance to the Monaco Club House and Bistro. Kings Point is a very active 55+ community with Golf, Tennis, indoor and outdoor Pools and Jacuzzi, professional theater with top name shows and free movies. Close to highways (turnpike and I-95), near shopping center, minutes away from the Historic District and Downtown Delray Beach featuring fine dining and art galleries. Only a short drive to beautiful beaches.