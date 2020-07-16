614 Monaco M

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry pool media room tennis court

Beautiful and spacious furnished second floor corner unit. Conveniently located close to the elevator .Remodeled bathrooms with granite counters and tile, screened balcony, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, remodeled floors, lots of storage ,walking distance to the Monaco Club House and Bistro. Kings Point is a very active 55+ community with Golf, Tennis, indoor and outdoor Pools and Jacuzzi, professional theater with top name shows and free movies. Close to highways (turnpike and I-95), near shopping center, minutes away from the Historic District and Downtown Delray Beach featuring fine dining and art galleries. Only a short drive to beautiful beaches.