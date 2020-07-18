All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 5875 Parkwalk Circle W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
5875 Parkwalk Circle W
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:05 AM

5875 Parkwalk Circle W

5875 Parkwalk Circle East · (561) 843-4464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5875 Parkwalk Circle East, Palm Beach County, FL 33472
Parkwalk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Seasonal Rental, NO PETS, 55 plus. TURNKEY- bring your toothbrush and enjoy the ''season'' in Sunny South Florida. 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa available for rent from August 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021. Located in the The Shores, subdivision of Aberdeen. Newer stainless steel appliances in the kitchen lake views, enclosed and air conditioned Florida Room, outside open patio and more!!!! Living Room furnished with a Queen size sleeper sofa, 2 recliner chairs, coffee table and side tables. Dining Room features a 84'' x 40'' mahogany dining table with 6 chairs and matching china cabinet filled with service dishes for 12 and much more. Kitchen includes tons of cabinet space, pantry, full size washer and dryer in closet, breakfast area, and too many appliances and dishware to mention. (MO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5875 Parkwalk Circle W have any available units?
5875 Parkwalk Circle W has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5875 Parkwalk Circle W have?
Some of 5875 Parkwalk Circle W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5875 Parkwalk Circle W currently offering any rent specials?
5875 Parkwalk Circle W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5875 Parkwalk Circle W pet-friendly?
No, 5875 Parkwalk Circle W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5875 Parkwalk Circle W offer parking?
Yes, 5875 Parkwalk Circle W offers parking.
Does 5875 Parkwalk Circle W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5875 Parkwalk Circle W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5875 Parkwalk Circle W have a pool?
No, 5875 Parkwalk Circle W does not have a pool.
Does 5875 Parkwalk Circle W have accessible units?
No, 5875 Parkwalk Circle W does not have accessible units.
Does 5875 Parkwalk Circle W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5875 Parkwalk Circle W has units with dishwashers.
Does 5875 Parkwalk Circle W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5875 Parkwalk Circle W has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5875 Parkwalk Circle W?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
ARIUM Boynton Beach
10206 Stonehenge Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Arbor Oaks Apartments
9817 Arbor Oaks Ln
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
Shadetree
1769 Shadetree Way
Palm Springs, FL 33406
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity