Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

1st Floor...Look no More!!! Available Annually or Inquire about a Seasonal rate. This is the perfect way to settle into Florida. Enjoy this inside Corner Remodeled 2bedroom 2 bathroom condo with a water view from your Private Screened Patio area and the bonus of a Washer/Dryer in unit. Can be rented furnished or Unfurnished. Located conveniently on the 1st floor. This condo has New Wood Tile Flooring and a sit-in Breakfast bar area. The large opening from Kitchen to the Living room gives the condo an open & airy feeling. This community has a Guarded Gate Entrance and close to everything. Available Immediately.