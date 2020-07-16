All apartments in Palm Beach County
526 Monaco
Last updated February 21 2020 at 12:15 AM

526 Monaco

526 Monaco Way · (561) 445-9592
Location

526 Monaco Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Kings Point

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit K · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 726 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful totally remodeled second floor CORNER UNIT WITH WATER VIEWS, Lots of storage. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer, screened balcony, walking distance to the Monaco Club House and Bistro, Kings Point is a very active 55+ community with Golf, Tennis, indoor & outdoor Pools, Professional theater with top name shows and free movies. Close to highways, shopping center, minutes away from Delray's Downtown featuring many fine restaurants outdoor. Just a short drive to beautiful beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Monaco have any available units?
526 Monaco has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 526 Monaco have?
Some of 526 Monaco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Monaco currently offering any rent specials?
526 Monaco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Monaco pet-friendly?
No, 526 Monaco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 526 Monaco offer parking?
No, 526 Monaco does not offer parking.
Does 526 Monaco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 Monaco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Monaco have a pool?
Yes, 526 Monaco has a pool.
Does 526 Monaco have accessible units?
No, 526 Monaco does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Monaco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Monaco has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Monaco have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Monaco does not have units with air conditioning.
