5250 Las Verdes Circle

Georgeous penthouse in a three story building with elevator. 55+ Active community. This condo has been designed to perfection. It has bamboo floors all through out. Open kitchen into dining and living room. Exquisite kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, diffused counter lights, Full size washer and dryer inside. Private screened balcony facing manicured gardens. ''Las Verdes'' offers man gated access, 3 heated pools, fitness room, tennis courts, clubhouse, a path around the lake for jogging, walking or skating. Lots of activities in the clubhouse. An ideal place where to spend your Winter under the Floridian skys.