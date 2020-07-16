All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:33 AM

5250 Las Verdes Circle

5250 Las Verdes Circle · (561) 626-7000
Location

5250 Las Verdes Circle, Palm Beach County, FL 33484
Kings Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
tennis court
Georgeous penthouse in a three story building with elevator. 55+ Active community. This condo has been designed to perfection. It has bamboo floors all through out. Open kitchen into dining and living room. Exquisite kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, diffused counter lights, Full size washer and dryer inside. Private screened balcony facing manicured gardens. ''Las Verdes'' offers man gated access, 3 heated pools, fitness room, tennis courts, clubhouse, a path around the lake for jogging, walking or skating. Lots of activities in the clubhouse. An ideal place where to spend your Winter under the Floridian skys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 Las Verdes Circle have any available units?
5250 Las Verdes Circle has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5250 Las Verdes Circle have?
Some of 5250 Las Verdes Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 Las Verdes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5250 Las Verdes Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 Las Verdes Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5250 Las Verdes Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5250 Las Verdes Circle offer parking?
No, 5250 Las Verdes Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5250 Las Verdes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5250 Las Verdes Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 Las Verdes Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5250 Las Verdes Circle has a pool.
Does 5250 Las Verdes Circle have accessible units?
No, 5250 Las Verdes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 Las Verdes Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5250 Las Verdes Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5250 Las Verdes Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5250 Las Verdes Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
