Pet Friendly Building! Well maintained , bright and airy, Central air conditioning, furnished 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath corner unit on 2nd floor overlooking the garden. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets.There is a lovely sitting area. Very close to the clubhouse and the east gate (Haverhill ) Very nice association. Come enjoy resort style living in the highly desirable Century Village of West Palm Beach( housing for people 55+)