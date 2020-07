Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Spectacular three bedroom, 2 bathroom, in the Fountains CC. Diamond in the rough. New Floors, great views, golf all around the neighborhood, Beach 7 minutes away, Mall shopping and entertainment 2 miles away. Country Club living without the Country Club pricing. Safe, quite , 10 minutes from PBI airport. Special place to live.