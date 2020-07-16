All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:11 AM

3296 Avignion Court

3296 Avignion Court · (561) 797-1188
Location

3296 Avignion Court, Palm Beach County, FL 33417
Cypress Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool table
garage
tennis court
Cypress Lakes is a 55+ gated community and a golfer's dream as you can have free golf every day of the week! This beautiful home is available for rent. This home showcases 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and one car garage. This home's model had a large screened porch originally but was turned into an enclosed Florida room instead and gives this home extra living area. Newer Air conditioner, hot water heater and stainless-steel kitchen appliances. Front load washer and dryer. This home is very open and spacious. Fully tiled and laminate in part of the living room and both bedrooms. Both bathrooms have new cabinetry. Ceiling fans in every room.This community also offers an active club house, billiard room, mini golf, tennis courts, game rooms, beautiful lakes, and beautiful golf course. This h

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3296 Avignion Court have any available units?
3296 Avignion Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3296 Avignion Court have?
Some of 3296 Avignion Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3296 Avignion Court currently offering any rent specials?
3296 Avignion Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3296 Avignion Court pet-friendly?
No, 3296 Avignion Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 3296 Avignion Court offer parking?
Yes, 3296 Avignion Court offers parking.
Does 3296 Avignion Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3296 Avignion Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3296 Avignion Court have a pool?
No, 3296 Avignion Court does not have a pool.
Does 3296 Avignion Court have accessible units?
No, 3296 Avignion Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3296 Avignion Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3296 Avignion Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3296 Avignion Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3296 Avignion Court has units with air conditioning.
