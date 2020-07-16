3296 Avignion Court

Amenities

Cypress Lakes is a 55+ gated community and a golfer's dream as you can have free golf every day of the week! This beautiful home is available for rent. This home showcases 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and one car garage. This home's model had a large screened porch originally but was turned into an enclosed Florida room instead and gives this home extra living area. Newer Air conditioner, hot water heater and stainless-steel kitchen appliances. Front load washer and dryer. This home is very open and spacious. Fully tiled and laminate in part of the living room and both bedrooms. Both bathrooms have new cabinetry. Ceiling fans in every room.This community also offers an active club house, billiard room, mini golf, tennis courts, game rooms, beautiful lakes, and beautiful golf course. This h