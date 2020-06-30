All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

2973 Frenchmans Passage

2973 Frenchmans Pse · (561) 626-7000
Location

2973 Frenchmans Pse, Palm Beach County, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2525 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
tennis court
Located in prime location, close to everything, spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.1, baths, 2 car garage pool home on an private oversized lot on a cul-de-sac of beautiful gated community of Frenchman's Landing. Freshly painted throughout, this 1-Story spacious home features newer tile and faux wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, skylights, fireplace in family room, Corian counters and SS appliances. The 5 sets of French doors open to great outdoor living with covered patio, outdoor bar and large pool. A-rated schools, proximity to best beaches and Jupiter Island. Frenchman's Landing is a great neighborhood with tennis courts, fishing pier, Lake fishing dock and lush landscaping thru out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2973 Frenchmans Passage have any available units?
2973 Frenchmans Passage has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2973 Frenchmans Passage have?
Some of 2973 Frenchmans Passage's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2973 Frenchmans Passage currently offering any rent specials?
2973 Frenchmans Passage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2973 Frenchmans Passage pet-friendly?
No, 2973 Frenchmans Passage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 2973 Frenchmans Passage offer parking?
Yes, 2973 Frenchmans Passage offers parking.
Does 2973 Frenchmans Passage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2973 Frenchmans Passage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2973 Frenchmans Passage have a pool?
Yes, 2973 Frenchmans Passage has a pool.
Does 2973 Frenchmans Passage have accessible units?
No, 2973 Frenchmans Passage does not have accessible units.
Does 2973 Frenchmans Passage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2973 Frenchmans Passage has units with dishwashers.
Does 2973 Frenchmans Passage have units with air conditioning?
No, 2973 Frenchmans Passage does not have units with air conditioning.
