2973 Frenchmans Passage

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Located in prime location, close to everything, spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.1, baths, 2 car garage pool home on an private oversized lot on a cul-de-sac of beautiful gated community of Frenchman's Landing. Freshly painted throughout, this 1-Story spacious home features newer tile and faux wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, skylights, fireplace in family room, Corian counters and SS appliances. The 5 sets of French doors open to great outdoor living with covered patio, outdoor bar and large pool. A-rated schools, proximity to best beaches and Jupiter Island. Frenchman's Landing is a great neighborhood with tennis courts, fishing pier, Lake fishing dock and lush landscaping thru out.